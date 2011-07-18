Derbyshire actor Jack O'Connell takes on raver role

Image caption O'Connell starred in Skins, United and Harry Brown

Derbyshire actor Jack O'Connell is to play the lead role in a new film about 1990s rave culture.

The 20-year-old, who attended Saint Benedict School, plays a young raver-turned-promoter in Weekender, which is released in September.

The film has been picked up by Momentum Pictures, which distributed the Oscar-winning movie The King's Speech.

O'Connell, who rose to prominence in Channel Four drama Skins, described his first lead role as "nerve-wracking".

Positive reviews

In the film, O'Connell's character Dylan progresses from partying at illegal warehouse raves to become a successful promoter at the height of the Manchester, Ibiza and Amsterdam rave scenes.

His co-star is Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who starred in the Harry Potter movies and Channel Four comedy The Inbetweeners.

The movie had its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and has received some positive reviews.

O'Connell, who grew up in Alvaston, has also started work on another film, written by Dr Who writer James Moran.

Tower Block centres on a murder in a block of flats and also features actress Sheridan Smith.