Delayed Buxton pool to reopen in August

A refurbished swimming pool in a Derbyshire town is set to reopen, more than a year later than originally planned.

The £2m project at Buxton was due to be completed in June 2010 but was delayed by problems including the discovery of asbestos.

The revamped pool has new changing rooms, a new roof, windows and fitness gym.

Buxton pool closed in 2009 and will open to the public on 1 August.

Anthony McKeown, High Peak Borough Council's executive councillor for community services, said he was pleased the pool would be open in time for the summer holidays.

"The refurbishment of the pool and construction of the fitness gym show that we're continuing to invest in our communities and in promoting healthy lifestyles at a time when many councils are cutting back on leisure facilities," he said.

He added an official opening ceremony was also being planned.