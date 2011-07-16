Normanton homes searched after man stabbed

Image caption Stanton Street was cordoned off for several hours after the stabbing

Police have been searching homes in the Normanton area of Derby after a man was stabbed.

The 35-year-old was attacked in the Stanton Street area at about 0010 BST.

He was taken to city's Royal Hospital, where he is in a stable condition. Derbyshire Police have not revealed the exact nature of his injuries.

Officers said they had searched "several properties", but had so far failed to locate two men thought have been involved in the stabbing.

Stanton Street was cordoned off for several hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the force.