Man found dead at house in Derby
- 14 July 2011
- From the section Derby
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found dead at a house in Derby, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Lyttelton Street, near Kingsway, at about 0845 BST on Thursday.
Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
No further details about the man have been released but detectives were continuing with their investigations at the house.