Man found dead at house in Derby

  • 14 July 2011
A man has been found dead at a house in Derby, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Lyttelton Street, near Kingsway, at about 0845 BST on Thursday.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

No further details about the man have been released but detectives were continuing with their investigations at the house.

