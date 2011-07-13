Derby potholes to be repaired with government grant

Roads in Derby which were badly affected in the severe winter weather are to be repaired after the city council received a government grant.

The authority has received £515,780 from the Department for Transport (DfT) to be spent on repairing potholes and resurfacing roads.

The repairs will be completed by the end of September in readiness for the coming winter, said Derby City Council.

Inspectors have identified a priority list of the worst affected roads.

Councillor Chris Poulter, of Derby City Council, said: "With the extra DfT funding we have prepared a major programme of road maintenance which will go a long way towards preparing the city's roads for the onset of winter.

"It will enable us to make large areas of Derby's roads safer and less prone to further winter damage, in a cost effective way, whilst minimising disruption to road users."