Chesterfield Market Hall to be given £4m refurbishment

Image caption The Market Hall was built in 1857

The "centrepiece" of a Derbyshire town is to receive a £4m renovation, officials have announced.

Work will begin in February on Chesterfield's 154-year-old Market Hall to upgrade internal facilities and restore the listed exterior.

Traders will move to a temporary space in New Square while work is under way.

Much of the work will be paid for with £2.1m of European and Lottery grants. Chesterfield Borough Council will provide the rest of the funding.

The Market Hall is scheduled to reopen in February 2013.

John Burrows, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: "The Market Hall is a centrepiece to our market and is vital to the economic success of the town centre.

"This major refurbishment will improve the external look and internal facilities of the building and will be a major contribution to securing the prosperity and future of the town's market and shopping centre."

A planning and listed building application will be submitted later this month, with a public consultation on the plans later in the summer.