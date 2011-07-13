Investigation following Ilkeston house fire
- 13 July 2011
- From the section Derby
More than 20 firefighters have spent three hours tackling a fire at a house in Derbyshire.
Crews were called to the terraced property in Eyres Gardens, Ilkeston, at about 0400 BST.
A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said the first floor was well alight when crews arrived.
There were no reports of any injuries. An investigation by police and fire officials into the cause of the blaze is under way.