Investigation following Ilkeston house fire

Image caption The first floor of the terraced property was badly damaged in the fire

More than 20 firefighters have spent three hours tackling a fire at a house in Derbyshire.

Crews were called to the terraced property in Eyres Gardens, Ilkeston, at about 0400 BST.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said the first floor was well alight when crews arrived.

There were no reports of any injuries. An investigation by police and fire officials into the cause of the blaze is under way.