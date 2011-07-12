Lee Barnes denies Ripley murder of Christopher Clowes
12 July 2011
From the section Derby
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man found fatally injured in Derbyshire.
Christopher Clowes, 40, was found on Butterley Hill, Ripley, in April and despite emergency treatment, died soon after.
Lee Barnes, 38, from Butterley Hill, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court earlier to deny murder.
At the hearing he was again remanded into custody and a trial date set for 17 October.