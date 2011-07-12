Alfreton Park school to reopen after asbestos find

A Derbyshire school which closed after asbestos was discovered in its main hall is to reopen.

Pupils at Alfreton Park Community Special School were sent home on Friday after ceiling tiles came loose, leaving asbestos exposed.

The school is to reopen on Wednesday but the main hall will remain out of bounds until the roof is repaired.

Head teacher Rosemary Mackenzie said the exposed asbestos posed no risk to pupils and staff.

She said: "It is not unsafe when it's uncovered - it's only unsafe when it's disturbed.

"Our biggest problem was we were unable to make the hall safe because the ceiling tiles were falling out on both sides of the lower part of the hall.

"So we were unable to secure the ceiling tiles because we were unable to disturb the asbestos."

While the hall is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for dinner times, indoor PE lessons and the school leavers' prom.