Derbyshire fire engine cuts petition is signed by 2,000

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against plans to scrap four fire engines in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service wants to remove its second fire engines in Ashbourne, Buxton, Clay Cross and Shirebrook as they are rarely used.

The plans form part of a restructure of the service after a budget cut of £5m.

The petition was organised by councillors in the affected areas after residents voiced fears the cuts could compromise safety.

Councillor Alan Hodkinson, from Ashbourne, said: "We're very upset about it because we need to maintain that second fire engine for Ashbourne.

"It's very important for Ashbourne and also for the surrounding communities of Doveridge and Bakewell."

Councillor Ray Holmes, from Shirebrook, said: "I'm just afraid we're not going to be covered adequately.

"I want to go to sleep at night knowing I'm going to be safe."

Councillors handed the petition in as a 60-day public consultation period came to an end.

The fire authority said the petition would now form part of the consultation process and a final decision will be made in September.