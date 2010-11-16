Plans for a waste incinerator in Derby have been rejected by an inspector after an appeal.

The Sinfin Lane plant would have been used to burn 190,000 tonnes of waste a year from Derbyshire.

The inspector ruled the plant would have had a negative impact on traffic, air quality and people's living conditions.

Resource Recovery Solutions (RRS) was appealing against an earlier rejection from Derby City Council in 2009.

Health concerns

The company had proposed a waste treatment centre with a recycling hall, power generation and export facility.

About 85 people objected to the plans at a public hearing, while only RRS spoke in favour of the plans.

Although inspector Ruth MacKenzie ruled the plant would not have a "harmful visual impact" on the area - despite a 55m (180ft) stack - she said it would have a negative impact on traffic.

She also said emissions from the plant and local residents' concerns about the impact on their health were factors in turning down the appeal.

RRS said it was disappointed as the plan provided a "good, long-term solution to deal with all the household rubbish produced in Derby and Derbyshire".

Derbyshire County Councillor John Allsop said the county still needs a waste treatment facility to deal with the rubbish that cannot be recycled or composted.

"This decision means council tax payers will face extra costs in landfill tax while we develop other proposals."

He said the county council will work with both the city council and RRS to look at other alternatives to the Sinfin project.