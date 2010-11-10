Police have warned people to be vigilant after a number of sheds were broken into at a Derbyshire allotment.

Twenty-five sheds were broken into and 14 were damaged at Merrill Way Allotment Gardens, in Allenton, overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Some of the items stolen included a lawn mower, generator and pump trolley.

Police advised residents and gardeners to make sure sheds were safely locked and to avoid storing valuable items or equipment in them.

PCSO Chris Wright said: "You should also consider security marking your property as this can help to deter a potential thief and also help officers to trace and return your items if they are recovered."