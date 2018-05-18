Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Mark Young also admitted to driving while disqualified and possessing stolen goods

A dangerous driver who caused four crashes and tried to ram a patrol car during a lengthy police chase in Carlisle has been jailed.

Banned Mark Young, 20, reached speeds of up to 60mph on densely populated residential roads during a prolonged daytime pursuit on 11 April.

Carlisle Crown Court heard a PC had to leap out of the way as he drove towards his vehicle in a stolen Vauxhall Corsa.

He was jailed for two years after admitting dangerous driving.

Previous convictions

The court heard that the police officer feared for his life as Young approached his patrol car at speed and attempted to ram it.

The court was told Young had three previous convictions for dangerous driving and was "intoxicated" during the incident he later claimed to have no memory of.

Young, of Bower Street, Carlisle, also admitted driving while disqualified and handling stolen goods.

As well as the jail term, he was banned from driving for two years upon release and ordered to take an extended driving test.

Judge James Adkin described Young's driving as "extraordinary", telling him: "The potential harm to members of the public was vast by virtue of the way that you drove."