A 90-year old man, whose car hit and seriously injured a pedestrian, has died.

The man's silver Mercedes mounted the pavement in Market Square, Penrith on Monday afternoon, crashing into two cars and a woman in her 50s.

The woman is in a critical but stable condition in hospital with life-changing injuries, Cumbria Police said.

The man, from Penrith, was taken to hospital after the crash and died in the early hours of the morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage of what happened.