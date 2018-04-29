Cumbria

MasterChef marathon death: Runners for Matt Campbell 'finish' race

  • 29 April 2018
Runners on the Mall Image copyright Laura McCrave
Image caption Runners lined up along The Mall at the end of the event

Hundreds of runners "finished" the London Marathon in honour of a chef who died after collapsing 22.5 miles into the race.

Matt Campbell, from Kendal in Cumbria, was a semi-finalist on BBC's MasterChef: the Professionals in 2017.

He aimed to raise £2,500 for the Brathay Trust, but nearly £300,000 has been donated since he died.

A "Finish for Matt" Facebook page was set up, with thousands pledging to run the 3.7 miles he was unable to.

In London, hundreds set off from Shadwell, following the rest of the marathon course on the pavement, ending up at The Mall.

Image copyright Victoria Jay
Image caption Well-wishers are continuing to donate to the charity he supported

On Thursday, more than 500 people - including local chefs and the MP Tim Farron - joined Mr Campbell's family in the Lake District to run or walk the distance in his honour.

Image copyright Masterchef
Image caption Those paying tribute to Matt Campbell have included the Prime Minister

