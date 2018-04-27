Image copyright MasterChef Image caption Matt Campbell had hoped to raise £2,500 for a Cumbrian-based charity

A fundraising appeal set up by a MasterChef semi-finalist who died during the London Marathon has passed £200,000.

Matt Campbell, of Kendal, Cumbria, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark of Sunday's race.

The 29-year-old was running in aid of the Brathay Trust.

More than 11,000 people have signed up to a "Finish for Matt" Facebook page, pledging to run the 3.7 miles he was unable to.

Those taking part have been asked to donate £5 to his Just Giving appeal.

Mr Campbell was taking part in the marathon in memory of his father, who died in 2016.

He had hoped to raise £2,500 for the Cumbria-based organisation, which aims to improve the life chances of youngsters and families.

More than 17,150 people have donated to the appeal so far.

Image copyright Brathay Trust Image caption The Brathay Trust said Mr Campbell was "a great athlete and a wonderful supporter"

Writing on Instagram in February, Mr Campbell said: "It's been almost 18 months since I lost my dad and this has been the most challenging period of my life.

"One thing that has helped me immensely is running and he inspired me to undertake my first marathon (Brathay) in 2016.

"I would never have believed two years on I would have the opportunity to represent such an incredible charity at such a prestigious event."

Mr Campbell appeared on the BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals in December 2017.

He started his career working in Michelin-starred restaurants after finished second in the BBC's Young Chef of the Year in 2009.

The marathon was his second in two weeks after completing a race in Manchester.

The London event had 40,000 runners and was officially the hottest on record, with temperatures reaching 24.1C (73.3F) according to the Met Office.

Provisional figures indicate 110 runners required hospital treatment.