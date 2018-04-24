Image copyright Twitter Image caption Matt Campbell on the right was running his second marathon in two weeks

Donations to a sponsorship fund set up by a MasterChef semi-finalist who died in Sunday's London Marathon have topped £80,000.

Matt Campbell, 29, from Kendal in Cumbria, collapsed near the 22 mile mark and died later in hospital.

He was running in memory of his late father and hoped to raise just £2,500 for the Cumbria-based Brathay Trust.

But earlier, a total of £80,100 had been raised from more than 5,700 separate donations.

Mr Campbell appeared on the BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals in December 2017 and reached the semi-finals.

Hundreds of social media tributes have been paid to the chef, described as "lovely and kind-hearted" by family and friends.

Mr Campbell began his career working in Michelin-starred restaurants after finishing second in the BBC's Young Chef of the Year aged 20 in 2009.

Image copyright Masterchef Image caption Matt Campbell was described as one of Britain's most exciting young chefs

A spokesman for the Brathay Trust, which works with vulnerable young people, said: "He was a real creative chef and one of the things he was very keen on doing was sharing that knowledge with young chefs who wanted to get involved in the industry.

"He was such a great athlete and also a wonderful supporter of Brathay."

This year's marathon, which had 40,000 runners, was officially the hottest on record, with temperatures reaching 24.1C (73.3F) according to the Met Office.

Runners were warned it could be even hotter on the course because of the heat absorbed by the roads and from other competitors.

Event director Hugh Brasher said organisers distributed four-and-a-half litres of water per person - more than any other mass participation event in the world.

However, he confirmed water did run out at miles eight, nine and 10.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Extra water was provided for runners because of the hot weather

Mr Brasher added the event was "planned thoroughly" and organisers would see what lessons could be learnt for next year.

But he said it was too early to speculate on the exact cause of Mr Campbell's death.

He said: "We really don't want to speculate what was the cause of his death. We don't know.

"An autopsy will be carried out and, as a result of that autopsy, we will find out.

"Our thoughts are just with his family and friends at the moment and giving them the support that they need."