Cumbria

Man dies after being hit by car on A66 at Braithwaite

  • 9 April 2018
James Greenwood Image copyright Family handout
Image caption James Greenwood's family said his death had "left a hole that will never be filled"

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Cumbria.

James Greenwood, 61, was hit by a BMW on the A66 at Braithwaite shortly after 00:30 BST on Saturday.

Mr Greenwood, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, was a keen biker with a "larger than life personality" his family said.

Two men and a woman, from west Cumbria, were arrested in connection with the collision and released while police continue their inquiries.

The road was closed for about five hours while officers investigated the scene.

