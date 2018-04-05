Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Jill Harrison and Danny Earl lived together at the house in Knock

A 22-year-old woman who died in a house fire along with her partner has been described as a "special princess" by her family.

Jill Harrison was killed along with father-of-one Danny Earl, 25, at the home they shared in Knock, near Appleby in Cumbria, early on Sunday.

A third person, believed to be Miss Harrison's brother, escaped before the property partially collapsed.

Miss Harrison's family said it had been left devastated by her death.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing, Cumbria Police said.

Image caption The blaze caused the partial collapse of the former chapel

In a statement, Miss Harrison's family said she was "a wonderful special princess loved by many people".

"Jilly was a wonderful daughter, sister and the best auntie, who was loved wholeheartedly by her family," they added.

"She filled a room with her presence and had a love for life that many people envied.

"If you had Jilly as a friend you had a loyal true friend forever. Anyone who met Jilly was touched by her sense of fun, but also by her caring nature.

"There is a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. We are truly devastated."

Earlier this week Mr Earl's family described him as a "ray of sunshine", adding they had been left "totally shattered and heartbroken" at his death.