Image caption An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way

Two people unaccounted for after a fire at a house in a small village in Cumbria have been confirmed as dead.

The blaze broke out at about 02:00 BST on Sunday at a terraced property in Knock, near Appleby-in-Westmorland.

One person managed to escape before part of the building collapsed, and two bodies were later recovered.

Cumbria Police said those who died are believed to be Jill Harrison, 22, and Danny Earl, 25. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

A force spokesman said that both sets of families had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Sean Hevey, station manager with Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There was partial collapse of the building which hampered our rescue activities

"We worked to make it safe to go in and complete the search for the missing people.

"We are now at the scene with Cumbria Police to try to establish the cause of the fire."