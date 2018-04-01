Image caption An aerial platform was used to control the fire at the back of the property

Two people are unaccounted for after a fire at a house in Cumbria.

The blaze broke out at about 02:00 BST at a property in the village of Knock, near Appleby-in-Westmorland.

Neighbouring properties were affected by the blaze - which is being treated as unexplained - but residents were able to escape safely.

Cumbria Police said two people were "unaccounted for" and officers were working closely with Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews remain at the scene damping down.

Resident Judith Thwaites, said: "I came down and I just saw smoke everywhere. It's a really small village, it's shocked everyone.

"It was a bit of a blur I didn't take it in, nothing like that happens round here.. we couldn't believe it."

Image caption Crews remain at the scene to dampen down the fire

Neighbour Joan Simpson, said: "It was frightening really, because it's a little village and you just wondered what it was... it's dreadful, it really is dreadful."