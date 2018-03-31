Cumbria

M6 crash: Woman killed in eight-vehicle pile-up named

  • 31 March 2018
M6 Image copyright Mark Howden
Image caption Motorists were able to leave the scene by driving on the hard shoulder

A woman who was killed in a eight-vehicle crash on the M6 has been named.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway near Tebay at about 13:55 BST on Wednesday.

A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. She has been named by Cumbria Police as Sandra McDonald-Martin, 69, from the Southampton area.

The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old man also from the Southampton area, remains in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

Image copyright Mark Howden
Image caption There were long tailbacks following the crash

