Image copyright Mark Howden Image caption Motorists were able to leave the scene by driving on the hard shoulder

A woman who was killed in a eight-vehicle crash on the M6 has been named.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway near Tebay at about 13:55 BST on Wednesday.

A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. She has been named by Cumbria Police as Sandra McDonald-Martin, 69, from the Southampton area.

The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old man also from the Southampton area, remains in a critical condition in Royal Preston Hospital.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.