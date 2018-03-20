Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi Worthington died in December 2012

A former neighbour of Poppi Worthington's father has reportedly been arrested over a missing laptop by police investigating her death.

The man, named in several newspapers as Wayne Roebuck, 39, was held on suspicion of assisting an offender and possessing MDMA with intent to supply.

He has been questioned and released while investigations continue.

In January, a coroner ruled 13-month-old Poppi had been sexually assaulted by father Paul, 50, before she died.

Coroner David Roberts found her death in December 2012 was caused by asphyxia.

The inquest was told Mr Worthington had spent time the night before she died looking at pornography on a laptop which had not been traced.

Last week the Crown Prosecution Service announced it would not review its decision not to prosecute Mr Worthington for any offence concerning his daughter's death.