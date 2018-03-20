Image caption Thirty-four jobs are at risk at the printing press in Carlisle

A total of 34 jobs are at risk due to plans to close a newspaper printing press.

The CN Group-run press in Carlisle prints titles in Cumbria, Northumberland and Scotland.

The proposal comes eight days after American media giant Newsquest acquired CN Group, which had been family-owned for four generations.

A final decision will be made following a "collective consultation process" lasting at least 30 days.

CN Group had lost a significant contract to print Metro and the former management team had begun a review of its printing business before the Newsquest takeover, a statement from the group said.

Henry Faure Walker, Newsquest's CEO, has visited staff in Carlisle and promised to quickly complete the review.

'Tough economics'

The decision "no way reflects" on printing staff "who have carried out a high-quality print service for many years", the statement said.

But it is due to the "tough economics of the newspaper printing market" and an ageing press which needs heavy investment.

The operation would be moved to Newsquest's Glasgow-based presses.

CN Group publish titles across the North West, Northumberland and in Scotland

CN Group, which employs 324 people, was one of the country's last remaining family-owned independent newspaper groups.

The firm publishes Cumbria's two evening newspapers, the Carlisle News and Star and The Mail, based in Barrow.

It also publishes Cumberland News and other weeklies in Whitehaven and Workington, and has titles in Lanarkshire and the Scottish Borders.