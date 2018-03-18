Image copyright Hermione McCosh Photography Image caption The festival at the Dalemain Estate is now in its 13th year

Paddington Bear's favourite sandwich filling is being celebrated at a festival in Cumbria.

The Marmalade Festival at Dalemain, near Penrith, has attracted 2,700 entries from more than 30 countries, including Australia, Kenya, and Taiwan.

Hundreds were also submitted from Japan, where the preserve is popular.

Visitors included a delegation from Japan, with the Mayor of Yawatahama announcing plans to host a sister festival in his home city in 2019.

Anyone can enter their preserve at the event, which is now in its 13th year, and the winner will be sold at Fortnum & Mason.

This year's flavours ranged from classic Seville to grapefruit and gin, and yuzu - with some bold entrants adding ingredients such as lemongrass, roasted pineapple and beetroot to their jars.

The festival's founder Jane Hasell-McCosh said: "We have long had a special relationship with Japanese marmalade makers, who totally understand the complexity and joy of marmalade.

"I look forward to seeing the ways in which this festival will be both a showcase of Japanese-British friendship, and a wonderfully unique Japanese event."