Image caption Police were at the hotel for a number of hours

Police have forced their way into a hotel room to end a siege.

A man had barricaded himself and a woman into the room in the Hotel Imperial in Barrow, Cumbria.

Officers had concerns for the welfare of both, but the 22-year-old woman was unhurt, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Barrow, who has self-inflicted injuries requiring hospital treatment, was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, the force said.

Officers went to the building on Cornwallis Street shortly after 08:00 GMT following inquires into an earlier assault.

The building remained open while specialist negotiators tried to persuade the man to come out.

Northumbria Police said armed officers had been deployed as a precaution and there was no threat to the wider public.