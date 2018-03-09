Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Ashley Cole was at the wheel of an HGV which collided with a car on the A66 in September 2016

A lorry driver has denied causing the death of another motorist in a crash on the A66 in Cumbria.

Jamie Armstrong, 30, from Haltwhistle, Northumberland, died at the scene near Kirkby Stephen at about 05:50 on 8 September 2016.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Ashley Cole, 56, of Mellor Lea Farm, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, denied causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed and will go on trial on 20 August.

In a tribute released at the time of his death Mr Armstrong's family said he "was a fun-loving lad who loved travelling and work. He always lived life to the full."