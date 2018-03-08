Image copyright Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Inpatient beds at Alston Moor hospital have been closed for some time due to staff shortages

Health bosses have announced plans to permanently close inpatient beds at three cottage hospitals.

Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust wants to replace them with community and therapy resources and increased day activity.

The closures at Alston Moor, Maryport and Wigton will take place in 2019.

Initially the proposals had sparked protests, but the trust said it had since worked with community groups to come up with alternatives.

Stephen Eames, chief executive of Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: "This has been a complex piece of work and has involved us working in a very different way from usual.

"Each of the communities are very different and have their own unique requirements and it's fair to say they were all initially opposed to the beds closing with many still having that view.

"However with the decision now being made it is very positive that representatives have worked with us to draw up alternative workable plans that will enable us to provide more care within communities."

At Alston Moor beds have been temporarily closed for some time due to staffing shortages and it is already operating on the proposed community model.

Alice Bondi, from the Alston Health Alliance, said this resulted in a change of view.

She said: "I am now confident that we can do something that will provide really good healthcare for people on Alston Moor, and I think the nursing team and the GPs have really demonstrated it over the last year."

The plans will now be be put to the clinical commissioning group governing body for approval in April.