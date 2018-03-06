Image copyright Deb Huby Image caption Ms Huby said wading through snowdrifts was "dangerous"

Villagers cut off by snow have been forced to walk through 12ft snowdrifts to get food.

Deb Huby, of Nenthead, near Alston, Cumbria, has been snowed in for six days and without heating for three.

She said she and her partner Tim Gallagher had to walk three miles, often sinking waist-high in snow, to get food as supplies were running low.

The 46-year-old said conditions had been horrific and she feared her cottage would be "buried".

Ms Huby, who suffers from anxiety and had run out of her medication, said: "I've been in this area 20 years and I've seen some bad winters but nothing like this.

"We couldn't even get out of the door and at one point the snowdrifts were 20ft high. There seemed no end to it."

Image copyright Deb Huby Image caption Deb Huby said some snowdrifts could have buried her cottage

She said there were nine people, including two young children, cut off in the three cottages on her road but there was "a real community spirit".

"The communication has been brilliant and we wouldn't let anybody be stuck.

"As the snow piled up I was starting to think it could cover the house."

Image copyright Deb Huby Image caption Villagers have had to "wade" through snowdrifts to get food parcels

Ms Huby said she had no choice but to "wade" through 12ft snowdrifts as they were running short of supplies.

She said: "It did get to points when it was dangerous".

On Monday an RAF Chinook helicopter carrying Royal Marines, took off from Carlisle Airport to aid snowed-in communities around Fellside, South Stainmore and Alston.

Supplies included food, fuel, medicines and electrical heating appliances and came as many residents said they were "burning furniture" to keep warm.

The operation, dubbed Boomster, was also involved police and mountain rescue.

Image caption Logs for heating were among supplies dropped off by soldiers near Kirkby Stephen

Image copyright Debbie Barrett Image caption Nenthead, near Alston, is completely cut off by snow

Do you live in one of the snowed-in communities? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: