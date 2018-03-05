Image copyright PA Image caption Supplies include food, coal, logs and electrical heating appliances

The RAF has been called in to fly food and supplies to areas in Cumbria cut off by huge snow drifts.

Cumbria County Council said a Chinook helicopter would be flying aid to snowed-in communities in Fellside, South Stainmore and Alston.

Supplies include food, coal, logs and electrical heating appliances.

County council leader Stewart Young said some communities had not been able to be reached by road for at least five days.

Image copyright Debbie Barrett Image caption Nenthead, near Alston, is completely cut off by snow

"We have to do all we can to ensure that they are safe and well," he said.

"Despite our very best efforts, and our crews working day and night, we are experiencing ongoing significant challenges in accessing some of our communities.

"The depth of snow and the challenging nature of the terrain is making progress on clearing roads exceptionally slow.

"As a result it is estimated it will be at least 48 hours before we reach many more of these communities, hence the need to bring in military assistance and we are very grateful for their help."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Chinook is flying aid to snowed-in communities in Fellside, South Stainmore and Alston

Image copyright PA Image caption Some villages have been cut off for days

A yellow weather warning for ice issued by the Met Office is in place for areas, including Cumbria, until 11:00 GMT.

Wing Commander Gary Lane, RAF Regional Liaison Officer for the North West, said: "The Chinook helicopter gives the partnership another dimension to be able to deliver vital supplies by air to areas that are cut off by other means."

