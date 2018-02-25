Image copyright Google Image caption The church is recruiting bell ringers ahead of the centenary of Armistice Day

Silent bell ringing will mean a recruitment drive for new ringers at a Cumbrian church does not disturb the neighbours.

The Heritage Lottery Fund is funding an eight-bell training simulator at St James' the Great Church in Barrow.

It has already part-funded the rain-damaged bell tower's £175,000 restoration in 2014.

Tower captain Andy Pollock said the church wanted to "preserve this amazing skill for generations to come".

It is one of a number across the country recruiting 1,400 bell ringers to mark 100 years since World War One ended.

Bells are to be rung on 11 November to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

Organisers at St James say bell ringing offers a "moderate workout for both body and mind" and is suitable for anyone from secondary school age upwards.