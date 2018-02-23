Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Robert Forsyth forced other drivers off the road, the court heard

A driver who reached speeds of up to 100mph (160kph) with his lights off during a night-time police pursuit has been jailed for 30 months.

Robert Forsyth, 37, was spotted near Carlisle city centre on 19 January.

Officers followed him towards Dalston before bursting two of the tyres of his BMW 5 series with a stinger device.

Forsyth, of Colville Terrace, Carlisle, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance and possession of a lock knife.

When eventually stopped, he clambered over a disabled passenger in a bid to evade officers who then Tasered him twice.

At Carlisle Crown Court, he was also given a two-year driving ban and sentenced for offences committed in the South of England.

Judge James Adkin told him the pursuit had been "frankly just about as serious as police chases get".