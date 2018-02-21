Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Jury members were read a statement given by Derrick Cooper in 2016

Claims pupils at a private boarding school were abused by staff and its owner are "fantasy", a court has heard.

Derrick Cooper is one of four men on trial at Carlisle Crown Court over allegations relating to Underley Hall, in Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria.

The 77-year-old, who owned the school, denies six assault charges and two child cruelty claims dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Three former staff members each deny one assault allegation.

Jurors were read a statement provided by Mr Cooper, of Hillberry Green, Douglas, Isle of Man, to police in 2016.

In it, he said he had no recollection of some of the seven boys he is alleged to have assaulted or been cruel towards.

'It is fiction'

Referring to claims he headbutted and kicked one pupil before trying to gouge his eyes, he said: "It is fantasy and ridiculous.

"This did not happen. It is fiction."

Mr Cooper's statement described another alleged assault as "preposterous".

The jury previously heard staff assaulted youngsters in order to "instil fear and brutality".

Also on trial are Fred Taylor, 75, of Lower Park Royd Drive, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire; James Farish, 58, of Oakwood, Kendal; and David Hadwin, 71, of Raygarth Gardens, Kirkby Lonsdale.

John Studley, 66, of Silverdale in Lancashire, was last week acquitted of one assault allegation on the direction of Judge James Adkin.

The trial continues.