A woman who repeatedly stabbed her girlfriend has been jailed for nine years.

The trigger for Jane Kirkpatrick's violence was "shrouded in mystery", Carlisle Crown Court heard, although it was suggested she was angry about alleged infidelity.

The victim suffered leg and head wounds and was found soaked in blood, the court heard.

Kirkpatrick, 29, from Carlisle, admitted wounding with intent.

The court heard she went to the victim's home at about 05:00 BST on 8 October and launched the attack using a knife she found at the house.

The court heard Kirkpatrick, of Shadygrove Road, had previously served a lengthy jail term for a separate offence of wounding with intent.

She must also serve a four-year extended licence period.

Judge Peter Hughes QC said: "This was a sustained and ferocious attack on a defenceless victim."