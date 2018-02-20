Image caption Treetop Trek wanted to string two sets of four zip wires across Thirlmere Reservoir

Plans for a set of zip wires in the Lake District have been withdrawn following objections from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Adventure company Treetop Trek said it would not propose its scheme for Thirlmere Reservoir without the MoD's support.

The MoD previously said the wires would pose a threat to low-flying aircraft.

Thousands opposed the plan with some claiming it would ruin the landscape in that part of the National Park.

Mike Turner, managing director of Treetop Trek, said the planning application had been withdrawn "with immediate effect".

He said: "We made it clear from the beginning of this process that we would not propose a scheme that was not supported by the MoD.

"The MoD's internal investigation into Thirlmere and into what they would be happy with at Thirlmere is ongoing and unlikely to be resolved within the next eight weeks, so on that basis we are withdrawing the application."

Image caption Mike Turner said the plan was withdrawn with immediate effect

Mr Turner claimed he had "received two contradictory" communications from the MoD, one supporting the plan and the other opposing it.

The MoD has been approached for comment.

The Lake District National Park Authority, who were due to decide on the scheme next month, confirmed the plan had been withdrawn.

The authority said it had received 3,676 letters and emails and a petition signed by 14,177 people opposing the plan while 164 people had written in support.