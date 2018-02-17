Carlisle salvage site death victim named as Paul Spence
A man who died at a salvage and scrap metal site in Carlisle has been formally identified.
Paul Spence became trapped under a piece of machinery at Michael Douglas Auto Salvage on Thursday.
The 64-year-old, from Skipton, who was a customer at the site, was released by firefighters and treated by paramedics, but pronounced dead at the scene.
A joint investigation is being carried out by Cumbria Police and the Health and Safety Executive.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact police.