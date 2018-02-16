Cumbria

Carlisle salvage site forklift death probe

  • 16 February 2018
Michael Douglas Auto Salvage Image copyright Google
Image caption Paramedics treated the man at the scene

A man has died after becoming trapped under a forklift truck at a salvage and scrap metal site in Carlisle.

Firefighters freed the man from under the vehicle at Michael Douglas Auto Salvage on Thursday and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has not been officially identified but police said he was from Skipton.

A joint investigation is being carried out by Cumbria Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

