A man has died after becoming trapped under a forklift truck at a salvage and scrap metal site in Carlisle.

Firefighters freed the man from under the vehicle at Michael Douglas Auto Salvage on Thursday and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has not been officially identified but police said he was from Skipton.

A joint investigation is being carried out by Cumbria Police and the Health and Safety Executive.