Image caption Officers cordoned off the street after being called to PB Sports in Carlisle

A man has been arrested after a 50-year-old man was set on fire in a Carlisle shop.

Armed police were called after the man suffered burns to his legs at PB Sports on Wigton Road shortly before 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old man from Stainton, near Penrith, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been detained for questioning by Cumbria Police.

An eyewitness said the victim used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on his body.