Image copyright Google Image caption Ricky Holt was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court

A man who urged his girlfriend not to give evidence against him in court after accusations he had assaulted her has been jailed.

Ricky Holt, 25, sent his partner text messages "cajoling" her to drop the case, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The assault case did not proceed but he was charged with intending to pervert the course of public justice.

Holt, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, admitted the offence and was jailed for 14 months.

Holt, formerly of Mill Street, Maryport, Cumbria sent the messages in September and October last year while the claim he had assaulted his partner in Workington was being investigated.

One of his messages read: "Don't send me to jail."

David Thompson, representing Holt, said the rugby player and qualified plumber had not threatened his partner but accepted he tried to exert "emotional pressure".

Judge Barbara Forrester told Holt trying to disrupt court procedures was a "serious matter".