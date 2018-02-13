Attacker hunted after man 'burned' in Carlisle shop
Armed police were called in after a man suffered burns during an attack in a Carlisle shop.
The attacker is being hunted after officers were called to PB Sports on Wigton Road and found the 50-year-old with burns to his legs.
He was taken to Cumberland Infirmary after the attack at 10:47 GMT.
The area was cordoned off and police said armed officers were deployed in the search for the attacker "as a precaution".