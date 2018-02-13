Image caption The assailant entered the store and assaulted a 50-year-old victim

Armed police were called in after a man suffered burns during an attack in a Carlisle shop.

The attacker is being hunted after officers were called to PB Sports on Wigton Road and found the 50-year-old with burns to his legs.

He was taken to Cumberland Infirmary after the attack at 10:47 GMT.

The area was cordoned off and police said armed officers were deployed in the search for the attacker "as a precaution".