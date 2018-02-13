Image caption The northbound entry slip road may need resurfacing

A PVA glue spillage has forced the closure of a motorway slip road.

A lorry carrying 23 tonnes of the adhesive shed its load at junction 44 of the M6 near Carlisle on Monday afternoon.

It is thought the road, which was cleaned up by the fire service and Highways England overnight, may need to be resurfaced.

On Twitter, police advised motorists to "adhere" to the closure and urged them to "stick" around for further updates.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, as one lane of the northbound carriage of the M6 is also closed.