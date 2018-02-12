Image copyright Google Image caption Darrell Lucas Eve was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court

A man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend's dog and burn down her home has been given a suspended sentence.

Darrell Lucas Eve sent his victim "20 texts a day" after their short relationship ended, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Many of the messages were "abusive, spiteful and horrible" and left the woman "fearful", prosecutors said.

He was sentenced to 18 months suspended for two years after admitting harassment.

Eve, previously of Main Road, Flimby, also admitted possessing an imitation firearm and cannabis when he was arrested in September.

He was also given 100 hours unpaid work and banned from contacting his ex-partner for three years.

Eve, a man without previous convictions, had "spiralled out of control" following his father's death and been "under the influence of drugs" at the time of his offending, the court heard.

He said he was "remorseful" and now drug and alcohol free following time in custody.