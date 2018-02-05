Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ethan Stables denied preparing an act of terrorism and threats to kill

A man who plotted a machete attack on people at a gay pride event has been convicted of a terror offence.

Ethan Stables, 20, had denied planning to attack the LGBT event at the New Empire pub in Barrow, Cumbria, in June 2017.

He claimed he posted comments on Facebook to impress far-right friends and was "ashamed" as he was bisexual.

Stables was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of preparing an act of terrorism and threats to kill.

The court heard Stables was planning to use an axe and machete during the attack, but the plan was foiled after he told people about it on Facebook.

Armed police swooped on him as he walked towards the pub just before the event.

He showed no reaction as the verdicts were returned and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday.