One man has died and two others injured following a crash in north Cumbria.

Stephen Parker was at the wheel of a white BMW which collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa between Carlisle bridge and Station Road on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, from Wigton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two male passengers aged 19 and 20 were taken to Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary.

No-one in the Corsa was seriously injured. Police have appealed for witnesses.