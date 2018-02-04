One dead and two injured in Wigton crash
- 4 February 2018
One man has died and two others injured following a crash in north Cumbria.
Stephen Parker was at the wheel of a white BMW which collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa between Carlisle bridge and Station Road on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, from Wigton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two male passengers aged 19 and 20 were taken to Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary.
No-one in the Corsa was seriously injured. Police have appealed for witnesses.