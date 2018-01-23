Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Stables researched weapons, including how to make his own explosives and firearms, the court heard.

A neo-Nazi's plan to attack a gay pride event with a machete was foiled after he told people about it on Facebook, a court heard.

Police were tipped off about Ethan Stables' plan to attack the New Empire pub in Barrow, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 20-year-old from Barrow denies preparing an act of terrorism and threats to kill.

Prosecutors said the "white supremacist" had a "deep-seated hatred" of minorities, especially gay people.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford, who described Mr Stables, of Egerton Court, as a neo-Nazi who supported Adolf Hitler, said the defendant intended to "launch a murderous attack" on various communities.

The jury heard that over seven months, Mr Stables researched weapons, including how to make his own explosives and firearms.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ethan Stables was said to be enraged about a gay pride night being held at the New Empire

Mr Sandiford continued: "On 23 June (2017), the defendant became aware that the New Empire public house was going to host an LGBT event, a pride night, and he was enraged by that.

"He began to take photographs, reconnaissance of that public house with a view to launching an attack later that evening."

Mr Stables allegedly told members of a Nazi-themed Facebook chat group he planned to murder people at the pub - but one woman in Staffordshire who spotted the messages was so concerned she contacted her local police.

Cumbria Police arrested Mr Stables close to the pub at about 22:00, the moment they said he was carrying out his last act of reconnaissance before intending to return later with weapons, the jury was told.

Detectives later found a machete, an explosive substance and Nazi regalia including a swastika armband in his flat, the court heard.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.