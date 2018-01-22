Cumbria

Woman arrested after man found dead at house in Barrow

  • 22 January 2018

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house in Cumbria.

The 41-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was discovered by paramedics in Broad Close, Barrow-in-Furness, early on Sunday.

Cumbria Police said a 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.

A force spokesman said she was later released while investigations into the death continue.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites