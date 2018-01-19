Image caption Opponents say the zip wires would have a negative impact on the landscape

Zip wires planned for a scenic part of the Lake District would pose a risk to military aircraft, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has warned.

Adventure leisure firm Treetop Trek, wants to string two sets of zip wires across Thirlmere Reservoir.

The plans have been backed by Cumbria Tourism and the Lake District Park Partnership Business Task Force.

But the MoD said it would pose a risk to pilots who use the area for low-flying training exercises.

The proposal has also been opposed by Friends of the Lake District and the Wainwright Society, who claim the wires would spoil the landscape.

In a submission to the Lake District National Park Authority, which will decide on the plans, the MoD said the area is used for a "high volume" of aircraft.

'Vital military training'

A spokesman said: "The proposed cable in this location poses a risk to low flying operations, due to military aircraft not being able to readily identify wires or safely navigate away from them.

"Competent and confident flying at low level is an essential skill for our aircrews, with valley flying being one of the most demanding elements.

"Therefore this application could cause a significant hazard and would significantly impact upon vital military training."

Supporters of the £1.8m project say it would bring a major economic boost to the area and would not have a significant impact on the landscape.

The Lake District National Park Authority is due to decide later this month whether the planning application can proceed.