A boy accused of taking part in a gang rape on a schoolgirl denied he and his co-accused invented a "cover up".

The four, all under the age of 16, deny raping the 15-year-old in a field in Workington, Cumbria, on 3 January 2017.

During cross-examination at Carlisle Crown Court, one of the boys repeatedly denied a prosecution claim the four discussed their cover story to get away with what they had done.

He broke down in tears, saying: "You're accusing me of lying".

In a video, the girl told the hearing the boys had each raped and sexually assaulted her once and "at least three of them" then raped her a second time.

The boys said the sexual activity with the girl, who had drunk two cans of cider earlier in the evening, was consensual and she had approached them.

The trial continues.