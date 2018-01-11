Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption Engineers uncovered 20 badger-made tunnels under the road

A Lake District pass has been closed to traffic due to badger activity.

The animals had tunnelled under the B5292 at Whinlatter Pass, undermining the road, and causing significant damage to the surface.

While carrying out repairs, engineers from the Cumbria County Council's highways department uncovered a further 20 tunnels.

Weather permitting, it is hoped all repairs will be complete and the road re-opened on Saturday.

Badgers and their setts are protected by law, and the council said engineers had worked with Natural England to make sure the habitats were not compromised.