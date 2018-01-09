Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sellafield said the new strike does not involve the company

A second group of workers at Sellafield nuclear site are to go on strike.

Members of the Unite union employed by civil engineering company DSD Construction will walk out on 23 January and 1 and 7 February in a row over the sacking of a shop steward.

A spokesman for Sellafield Ltd said the strike did not involve the company and was unrelated to other strike action.

DSD declined to comment. On-site firefighters will strike on 11 and 22 January in a long-running pay dispute.

A Unite spokesman said about 30 workers will go on strike which will "cause widespread disruption" to the site.

He said DSD Construction is working on a project to improve security at the site.

The Sellafield spokesman said it would work to minimise disruption.